UPDATE: Man charged in Oct. 6 shooting of Michigan State Trooper

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The suspect in a shooting involving a Michigan State Trooper last week in Niles is facing multiple felony charges.

Police say the trooper, who remains unidentified, stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 9th Street and Main Street in Niles just after 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 6. A police report indicates the driver ran through a stop sign before being pulled over. The driver was taken into custody for having a suspended driver’s license.

The trooper then asked a passenger, identified as 24-year-old Isaac Ntabaazi of Niles, to get out of the vehicle. Police say a struggle ensued when Ntabaazi exited the vehicle and refused to show the trooper his hands, which were in his pockets.

During the struggle, Ntabaazi fired a pistol, striking the trooper in the leg. Police say the trooper was able to return fire, striking Ntabaazi in the head. Both Ntabaazi and the trooper were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ntabaazi has been charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon in an Automobile, Possession of a Firearm with Altered Identification Marks, Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer Causing Serious Impairment, and three counts of Being in Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

No court dates have been scheduled at this time.

Stay with 16 News Now both on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.