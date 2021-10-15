Advertisement

Teen shot at Elkhart gas station

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Thursday.

Police were called to the Marathon gas station in the 1200-block of S. Main Street in reference to a shooting around 5:40 PM.

When officers arrived, they found the teenager lying in front of the main entrance to the gas station and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid on scene, and the teen was taken to the hospital. At last check, his injuries were non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and on-going.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574- 295-7070 or the tip line at 574-389-4777, or contact Michiana Crime Stoppers (at 574-288-STOP, 800-342 STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com).

