Sports Reporter

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 101 television markets. Upon closing pending transaction, Gray will own television stations serving 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU-TV is a great place for new and experienced television professionals to make their next career move. Located on the campus of The University of Notre Dame, WNDU is a top-notch multimedia company who has invested heavily in the latest news gathering and production technology to better serve our community.

As the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC, Antenna TV affiliate and Circle TV. WNDU serves more than 286,000 households in the 96th television DMA. It’s an ideal location close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. Home to The University of Notre Dame, Indiana University South Bend, and Saint Mary’s College, the South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

Job Summary/Description:

How does covering the one and only University of Notre Dame from our station that’s located on the campus sound? Are you a great storyteller who can do it all and do it well? Shoot, edit, report, produce, anchor weekends, live, and web? Someone who loves doing profiles on local athletes and finding the fun, interesting angle? We are looking for a team member that will take the extra steps to put their best story forward and who blends well with our newsroom.

In this position you will work in tandem with our Sports Director on coverage of all sports news in Michiana (the name of our region), including Notre Dame. We are looking for a sports journalist who embraces “transformational” sports storytelling. Give our viewers the story behind and beyond the game. If all you want to do is highlights and scores, then this is not the position for you.

Qualifications/Requirements:

◾ We are looking for someone with 1-2 years of MMJ experience, preferably in sports. Extensive live experience needed.

◾ Drivers License

Additional Info:

