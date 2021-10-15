South Bend Police Chief speaking out against gun violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski is speaking out against gun violence after recent shootings in the city.

In a letter posted on the South Bend Police Department’s Facebook page, Ruszkowski says even with “meetings, marches and vigils, extra patrols and overtime... nothing has changed.”

He goes on to talk about the victims of recent shootings, and he’s urging people to step up if they know anything. He says “we are asking you, begging you, to stop the next knock on a mom’s door, the next sheet over a lifeless body, the next grieving family.”

You can read the full letter on the South Bend Police Department’s Facebook page.

