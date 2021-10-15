School spirit in full swing for Edwardsburg homecoming

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - School spirit was in full swing Friday for Edwardsburg High School’s homecoming.

The Eddies take on Dowagiac Friday night at 7, but the parade and float contest took place earlier in the day.

Each class decorated a float, following a tropical jungle theme.

“Three words we use around here a lot are pride, passion and purpose. And that all comes out today,” said Ryan Markel, principal of Edwardsburg High School. “Our kids are great, and the amount of time they give is excellent.”

Students started decorating last week, designing each float with thousands of flowers made from napkins.

