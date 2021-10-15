Advertisement

Quick Touch of Fall...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TURNING BRIGHTER!! It’s been a wet week across Michiana, so the sunshine will be nice this weekend and into next week! We still have some showers to go tonight, but they will mainly be gone by morning. Chillier air initially comes with the drier air, but then it warms up a bit again by the middle of next week...

Tonight: Times of rain through 4am, then some clearing and cooler. Low: 46, Wind: NW 7-14

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool...a few spots could have a brief shower. High: 56, Wind: W 12-22

Saturday night: Mostly clear and chillier. Low: 43

Sunday: Lots of sunshine and beautiful! High: 63

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide is investigating after a female was shot in the head in South Bend Wednesday...
19-year-old killed in South Bend shooting
“Ashanti was a very sweet sweet spirit. Fun and loving. Her dreams were large and attainable....
19-year-old girl killed in SB shooting wanted to become ultrasound technician
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.
Court docs show history of child abuse in LaPorte Co. homicide case
43-year-old Jonathan Dilley was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail for the active arrest...
South Bend man arrested for felony child molest warrant
Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together.
GoFundMe set up for 15-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Fall-Like Pattern Setting Up into Next Week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Fall-Like Pattern Setting Up into Next Week
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Drier Weekend Coming...