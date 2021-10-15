Quick Touch of Fall...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TURNING BRIGHTER!! It’s been a wet week across Michiana, so the sunshine will be nice this weekend and into next week! We still have some showers to go tonight, but they will mainly be gone by morning. Chillier air initially comes with the drier air, but then it warms up a bit again by the middle of next week...

Tonight: Times of rain through 4am, then some clearing and cooler. Low: 46, Wind: NW 7-14

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool...a few spots could have a brief shower. High: 56, Wind: W 12-22

Saturday night: Mostly clear and chillier. Low: 43

Sunday: Lots of sunshine and beautiful! High: 63

