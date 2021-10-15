Advertisement

Police officer attacked by woman with bat near US Capitol, reports say

The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly...
The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly attacking an officer.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman attacked a Capitol Police officer near the U.S. Capitol Friday morning, multiple media reports say.

Several officers had confronted the woman, who “appeared agitated” and raised the bat she was carrying, WJLA reported

During the scuffle, she reportedly bit an officer, CNN said.

Olivia Romano, 25, was taken into custody and faces charges.

Multiple protesters challenging fossil fuel projects were arrested Thursday amid a sit-in at the Department of the Interior building in downtown Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Security at the Capitol has been under the microscope since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide is investigating after a female was shot in the head in South Bend Wednesday...
19-year-old killed in South Bend shooting
“Ashanti was a very sweet sweet spirit. Fun and loving. Her dreams were large and attainable....
19-year-old girl killed in SB shooting wanted to become ultrasound technician
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.
Court docs show history of child abuse in LaPorte Co. homicide case
43-year-old Jonathan Dilley was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail for the active arrest...
South Bend man arrested for felony child molest warrant
Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together.
GoFundMe set up for 15-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Firefighters make progress coralling big California wildfire
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Capitol Police officer indicted for obstruction after riot
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021 file photo people participate in the Houston Women's March against...
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law