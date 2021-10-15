Parents of 4-year-old found dead in LaPorte Co. appear in court

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The parents of a four-year-old who was found dead in LaPorte County earlier this week appeared in court Friday.

Mary Yoder is being charged with two felony counts of neglecting a dependent, as well as failing to report possible neglect or abuse.

Alan Morgan is charged with murder and other felonies related to neglect of a dependent.

When deputies entered the Morgan family home in Union Township early Monday morning, they found Judah Morgan in a bedroom naked, but wrapped in a blanket, and covered in bruises with red marks by his head.

Yoder reportedly told police that Alan would physically abuse Judah in the basement on a regular basis for not being potty trained like his other siblings.

Both parents are back in court Oct. 29. A jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 2022.

