Advertisement

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball hungry to make it back to NCAA tournament

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Women’s Basketball is entering year 2 of the Niele Ivey era.

The Irish return the majority of the starters and are welcoming in grad transfer Maya Dodson, freshman Sonia Citron and Nat Marshall back from an ACL injury .

Last year the Irish were .500 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 24 years.

This year, they are hungry to get back there.

“Oh my gosh, I love the energy,” Ivey said. “The energy the first day of practice it was tremendous. It was electric. Everybody is committed. They’ve all worked so hard to come back. They’re playing with a sense of urgency and a hunger. I think that’s just from having a bad taste in their mouth from last year and not being able to make the tournament. I think everybody grew from that. It’s something in the back of our minds, motivation for us. But just their buy in and the commitment to what we’re doing that they’ve been putting in, it’s been really exciting.”

The Irish are also excited to get their fans back inside of Purcell Pavilion.

“Building a chemistry especially in an empty gym, it built a deeper appreciation for the game,” guard Dara Mabrey said. “This group is very excited to get out there to exemplify that and really get that full Notre Dame experience with the support of the fans because our alumni and our fanbase is huge and it’s very important to us.”

Notre Dame kicks off the season on Nov. 9 against Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide is investigating after a female was shot in the head in South Bend Wednesday...
19-year-old killed in South Bend shooting
“Ashanti was a very sweet sweet spirit. Fun and loving. Her dreams were large and attainable....
19-year-old girl killed in SB shooting wanted to become ultrasound technician
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.
Court docs show history of child abuse in LaPorte Co. homicide case
43-year-old Jonathan Dilley was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail for the active arrest...
South Bend man arrested for felony child molest warrant
Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together.
GoFundMe set up for 15-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

Brey said at ACC Media Day this week he felt like a light bulb went off as people started to...
Notre Dame men’s basketball relying on veteran vocal leadership
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) scores a touchdown during the second half of an...
Beast mode activated: Irish bring toughness against Virginia Tech
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a two-point conversion pass during the second half...
Jack Coan comes up clutch in fourth quarter against Virginia Tech
Michigan's Hassan Haskins, left, runs in for a touchdown against Nebraska linebacker Nick...
Moody’s late FG lifts No. 9 Michigan past Nebraska 32-29