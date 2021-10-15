Notre Dame men’s basketball relying on veteran vocal leadership

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are inching closer and closer to the start of college basketball season and the Notre Dame Men’s Basketball team will be returning one of the deepest lineups in the ACC.

It’s the oldest Notre Dame basketball team making their return.

Led of course by six seniors and a grad transfer in Paul Atkinson Jr.

Brey said at ACC Media Day this week he felt like a light bulb went off as people started to realize how strong of a returning group the Irish have coming back.

“Prentiss [Hubb] is the guy that probably has the most presence and voice. He’s also been the guy that’s made the most big plays in clutch situations. I think Nate [Laszewski] has developed a little more into a voice and Dane [Goodwin]. They’re never going to be really vocal, vocal guys. Cormac [Ryan] has always been very vocal. Trey’s [Wertz] not gonna be. Trey, Dane and Nate are not going to be ... their personalities are going to be a little similar. Cormac and Prentiss are louder. I’m still trying to figure Paul out a little bit as he fits in.”

Just 15 days until the Fighting Irish are back on the country against Nazareth College for an exhibition game .

