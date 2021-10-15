Nappanee gears up for final Friday Fest of the year

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - October Friday Fest returns to downtown Nappanee on October 15th.

More than a dozen food trucks will participate in a food truck war.

There will be kids’ activities, inflatables, a jousting ring, arcade trailer and so much more

Plus, ProRider Elkhart will be doing motorcycle demonstrations in the Coppes Commons parking lot.

“We want to make sure that everybody, you know, goes out and enjoys fall. We’ve got so much to do. Coppes commons will be open late, so you can come and enjoy the shops after the festival. It’s a great time for everybody.”

October Friday Fest will take place from 5 – 8 p.m. It will be the last Friday Fest until June of 2022.

