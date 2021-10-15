Advertisement

More Hoosiers working despite a continued labor shortage

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WNDU) - This decade got off to a dramatic start economically, what with the COVID caused recession.

Now the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is trying to figure out what the rest of the decade holds.

While all signs point to a continued labor shortage, at least the latest unemployment figures show there are a lot more people working now than there were a year ago: More than 100,000 more, across the State of Indiana were on the job in August of 2021 compared to the same month last year.

The worker gain was 8,695 in Elkhart County and 7,171 in St. Joseph County.

The bureau expects a slow decrease in the labor force participation rate to continue through 2030. It’s expected to decline from 61.7 percent in 2020, to 60.4 percent in 2030, mainly because a quarter of the population will be age 65 or over by the decade’s end.

The graying of the population should bode well for health care where 3.3 million new jobs are expected to be created by 2030.

The report expects that four in ten new jobs will come in three specific sectors: health care, transportation and food preparation and service.

