Medical Moment: New orthodontic device

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a rite of passage for teens and young adults.

The tugging and crimping of wires, as metal braces improve the look and function of their teeth. A few years ago, removable plastic aligners became an option. Now, an innovative orthodontic device may cut the time of treatment in half.

For 24-year-old Meghan Zorc, this is the second go-round with orthodontic care. She had braces as a teen, but recently her front teeth started to separate.

As a dental student, Meghan was extra conscious of her smile. This time, she wanted accelerated treatment.

She found Dr. Negaar Sagafi -- one of the first in the country to offer a newly-designed appliance by orthodontic company, BRIUS. It’s applied to the back of the teeth.

Dr. Sagafi says the device is customized for each patient and moves each tooth into place independently.

“Instead of connecting the brackets and the teeth together, each tooth has its own independent bracket and has its own independence spring that connects to what we call a stability bar or an anchorage bar,” she says. “The appliance, the BRIUS, is actually moving the teeth from its initial point to the final point that it needs to go to.”

Because there’s no bar attached to the teeth. patients, can floss normally, helping to avoid cavities. Instead of bi-monthly or monthly visits, Dr. Segafi sees patients just a few times a year.

“It’s a huge, huge perk to have this appliance in my mouth all the time and never have to worry about it,” Zorc says.

On average, traditional orthodontic treatment costs families between 5- and 7-thousand dollars. Dr. Sagafi offers treatment with the device by BRIUS for about the same cost as a away to encourage patients to try the new technology. It’s also important to note that Dr. Sagafi lectures about the new device and is compensated by BRIUS for her travels, but does not receive royalties from the company.

