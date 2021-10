Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

(WNDU) - Listed below are the official trick-or-treating dates and times in communities across Michiana for Halloween 2021.

It is important to note that not all communities have announced when trick-or-treating will take place yet. We will provide updates as they come.

INDIANA

Elkhart County

Bristol : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Goshen : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Middlebury : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Millersburg : Friday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nappanee : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wakarusa: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fulton County

Akron : Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rochester: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kosciusko County

Etna Green : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Leesburg : Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mentone : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Milford : Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Webster : Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pierceton : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Syracuse : Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warsaw : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Winona Lake: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LaGrange County

LaGrange : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Topeka : Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wolcottville: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LaPorte County

LaPorte : Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. CDT to 8 p.m. CDT

Long Beach : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. CDT to 7 p.m. CDT

Michigan City : Sunday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. CDT to 6 p.m. CDT

Pottawattamie Park : Sunday, Oct. 31, 3 p.m. CDT to 5 p.m. CDT

Rolling Prairie : Sunday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. CDT to 6 p.m. CDT

Trail Creek : Sunday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. CDT to 6 p.m. CDT

Wanatah : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. CDT to 7 p.m. CDT

Westville: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. CDT to 7 p.m. CDT

Marshall County

Argos : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bourbon : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bremen : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Culver : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Plymouth: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pulaski County

Francesville : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Medaryville : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monterey: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Joseph County, Ind.

Lakeville : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mishawaka : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Liberty : Sunday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walkerton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Starke County

Hamlet : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. CDT to 6:30 p.m. CDT

Knox : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. CDT to 7 p.m. CDT

North Judson: Sunday, Oct. 31, 4:30 p.m. CDT to 7:30 p.m. CDT

MICHIGAN

Berrien County

Baroda : Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m.

Berrien Springs : Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bridgman : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Buchanan : Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Coloma : Saturday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Eau Claire : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Galien : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New Buffalo : Sunday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Niles : Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Royalton Township : Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph : Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Charter Township : Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Watervliet: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cass County

Cassopolis : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dowagiac : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marcellus: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Joseph County, Mich.

Burr Oak : Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mendon : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sturgis : Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Three Rivers : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

White Pigeon: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

