Fundraiser held for LaGrange County boy fighting cancer

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaGrange County boy’s long journey with cancer is now including journeys to some of America’s biggest cities.

During a soccer game Thursday night, classmates and teachers at Lakeland Jr.-Sr. High School held a fundraiser for 12-year-old Jayden White.

There were raffles, food trucks and a bake sale.

White said he would like to visit cities at night when everything is lit up.

So far he has been to New York, Disney World and Pittsburg.

“They wanted to get together and do something to help raise money for him, so he can go see all the big cities he wants...It’s just been really eye-opening to them that they can support a classmate like this,” said Soccer Coach Brittney Stilley.

“It was the right thing to do. I would want it done if it was one of my kids or anybody close to me...If you can actually help somebody and get them to do things you want, why wouldn’t you do it, you know?” said Soccer Coach Michael Stilley.

Jayden was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and it is spreading quickly.

Family and friends say they are praying for a miracle.

“It’s not the best situation right now. Cancer is in my lungs and all of that. I am almost considering not doing my chemo anymore because it is causing more suffering...I am panicking because my body starts going into disarray. I feel like I am suffocating in a way,” White said.

If you would like to donate, please reach out to teacher Holly Elwood at Hedisney@yahoo.com.

