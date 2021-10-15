First Alert Forecast: Fall-Like Pattern Setting Up into Next Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers through the morning. Mostly cloudy during the day with a few showers lingering. Another batch of showers comes through during the evening and into the overnight period. Not a lot of rain, but up to a quarter of an inch is likely. Highs are cooler behind the cold front. High of 67.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers are widespread across the area as we head into the evening. Friday Night Football games look very damps. We likely see showers across the region during these games. Rain continues into the overnight hours before tapering off by morning. A few showers may be left after sunrise Saturday. Low of 49.

SATURDAY: A few lingering showers during the morning. It is a chilly start to the weekend. Saturday begins with temperatures in the upper 40s but stays cool even during the afternoon. Highs reaching the upper 50s. Very breezy with winds gusting to 30 mph at times. Sunshine does break out during the afternoon. High of 56.

SUNDAY: Tons of sunshine throughout the day. Clear skies but a Westerly breeze keeps things on the cooler side. Highs only reaching the low 60s by the afternoon. High of 63.

LONG RANGE: The sunshine continues into the beginning of next week with highs gradually warming to near 70s. Increasing chances of rain by the second half of the week with another system that could bring some cooler air into the region. Temperatures may be in the 50s by the end of our 10 day period. Keep checking back for the latest updates on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, October 14th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 73

Thursday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: 0.01″

