Family of slain 19-year-old South Bend woman speaking out

Mourning the loss of Ashanti Hines
By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The family of the victim in Wednesday night’s fatal shooting in South Bend is speaking out.

We’re learning more about 19-year-old Ashanti Hines from her aunts. We also spoke to her mother, but are respecting her wishes not to go on camera.

They say strong female role models in her upbringing, including her mother, put her on a path to help others.

A bullet cut her bright future short less than 48-hours before this story aired.

Now loved ones are keeping her legacy alive by telling her story.

“If you had the opportunity to meet Ashanti, one of the things you would notice is that she was very quiet, but behind all that quiet was a lot of power and strength. Trust me on that,” said Ashanti’s Auntie Shakira Desavoir.

Examples of some of the core values inherited from women closest to Ashanti. Her aunts, her sister, and of course her mother.

Graduating from The Crossing in 2020 and equipped with a certification in medical billing and coding, Ashanti was poised to follow in her mother’s footsteps by helping people as a healthcare worker.

“She was not just educated, but she was unrelenting. When Ashanti got an idea about something she wanted to complete or get done, there was no stopping her. She was going to make that happen for her,” Desavoir said.

Tragically, 19 years of learning, building, and caring were erased when a bullet ended her life Wednesday night.

However, her spirit and legacy live on through the same women that showed her how to be compassionate, determined, and powerful.

“The more we talk about her, the more we speak about the woman that she is--not was--because she’s still all of those things. As long as we continue to talk about her, guess what, she is still alive today,” Desavoir said.

Her aunts hope Ashanti’s story serves as an example to other young women that their goals are in reach, no matter what path they’re on.

“We need to show people that there is more than one way to get to your success,” Desavoir said.

Remembering her kindness, her strength, and her potential. Remembering 19-year-old Ashanti Hines.

16 News Now wants to thank Ashanti’s family for welcoming us into their home and allowing us to tell their story during such an emotional time.

Please keep them in your thoughts. We’ll provide updates on ways you can help when those details are available.

