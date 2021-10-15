Advertisement

Bison calf returned to owner after spotted running loose through N.C. community

Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A bison calf seen on the loose in Brunswick County, North Carolina has been returned to its owner, officials say.

The bison calf was spotted in the Ash community on Thursday and Friday, according to WECT. A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that the bison is seven months old.

The first bison spotting reported to WECT was on Friday morning when it had been spotted near an elementary school.

Further information about the bison or how it got loose have not been shared at this time.

Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash
Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash(Lydia Schwake)

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide is investigating after a female was shot in the head in South Bend Wednesday...
19-year-old killed in South Bend shooting
“Ashanti was a very sweet sweet spirit. Fun and loving. Her dreams were large and attainable....
19-year-old girl killed in SB shooting wanted to become ultrasound technician
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.
Court docs show history of child abuse in LaPorte Co. homicide case
43-year-old Jonathan Dilley was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail for the active arrest...
South Bend man arrested for felony child molest warrant
Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together.
GoFundMe set up for 15-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Firefighters make progress coralling big California wildfire
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Capitol Police officer indicted for obstruction after riot
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021 file photo people participate in the Houston Women's March against...
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law