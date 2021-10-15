Benton Harbor to provide formula, add more water distribution dates

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - More water distribution dates have been announced for the city of Benton Harbor as they continue to address lead levels in their water. They’re also making ready-to-feed formula available for WIC clients in the city.

Per the State of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan WIC program will begin providing ready-to-feed formula to Benton Harbor WIC clients.

Ready-to-feed formulas would be redeemed like current formula benefits, using the WIC EBT card at authorized WIC vendors. Clients will be contacted by text messages or a call from the Michigan WIC office.

As for the free bottle water distributions, the upcoming events will be held at the following dates and times:

Friday, Oct. 15

- God’s Household of Faith, 275 Pipestone Street, 2 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

- Family Dollar, 481 Pipestone Street, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

- Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1105 East Main Street, 12 – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

- Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W Napier Avenue,11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

- Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, 3 – 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18

- Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, 11 – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

- Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor, 11 – 1 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

Efforts to support homebound residents and residents without transportation are also underway in addition to the water distribution sites. To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the City of Benton Harbor, please contact 211 which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.