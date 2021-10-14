Advertisement

What’s Good: 91-year-old Navy veteran honored by Center for Hospice Care

This is how the Center for Hospice Care is honoring Dusty Eckman--with a pinning ceremony...
By Jack Springgate and Tyler Woods
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A 91-year-old Navy veteran received a special honor from the Center for Hospice Care in Plymouth.

Whether it’s during his time in the Navy or as a civilian in Plymouth, Dusty Eckman knows what it means to serve.

This is how the Center for Hospice Care is returning the favor for Eckman with a pinning ceremony thanking him for his military service.

“It makes me feel like everything was worth the effort. You have to give to receive. To give to me was to satisfy a desire that I always had to help people,” Eckman said.

When his naval career ended, that desire to help people followed him back to Plymouth, not just as a business owner but as a neighbor and friend.

“My dad said if you can’t get up and do something for somebody, stay in bed because every day you get up, you should make an effort to help somebody or something,” he said.

It’s not every day the Center for Hospice Care gets the opportunity to be there for our veterans, but they take it seriously when they do.

“I always look forward to doing a pinning and presenting a plaque to a veteran. I’m very honored to do it and being a veteran, this is a way for me to come and serve my brother,” said volunteer Bob Evans.

Evans says it’s always special to be a part of events like this, especially if you’ve served.

“There are a lot of opportunities to meet other veterans and there’s a lot of things you can do with hospice besides the pinning and the plaques. But this is the thing I wanted to do to give back to my veteran brothers,” he said.

Recognizing and honoring a lifetime of service.

The Center for Hospice Care is always looking for more volunteers to help create special moments like this through the ‘We Honor Veterans’ program.

Find out how you can help make these moments happen by following this link.

