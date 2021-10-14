St. Joe County 4H Fair gears up for Boo Bash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County 4H Fair is gearing up for their annual Halloween event.

Boo Bash will take place on Saturday, October 16th, from 5 - 7:30 p.m.

There will be a haunted maze, a petting zoo, and costume contests.

Food vendors will be on site, plus more than 30 trunk-or-treat vendors.

“This is the 3rd year we’ve done it and we find that a lot of families, groups like to just go and get pictures taken together,” said Donna Davis, committee chairman. “And it’s a memory for the kids.”

Admission to Boo Bash is $5 per family, with a six-person limit. Each additional person will be charged $1.

Pre-sale tickets end October 14th at midnight. To purchase pre-sale tickets, email kristensc@4hfair.com.

Cash only for tickets purchased day of at the gate.

