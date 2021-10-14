South Bend shooting leaves one woman dead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman is dead following a shooting in South Bend Wednesday, according to police.

Police were called to the 1000-block of Yukon Street just before 10 PM for a ShotSpotter alert. Officials tell us that the deceased victim was shot in the head.

Metro Homicide has taken over the investigation. Right now there are no known suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now for updates.

