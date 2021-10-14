South Bend man arrested for felony child molest warrant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A collaboration effort between Indiana State Police, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Bend Police Department resulted in a South Bend man being located and arrested for a felony child arrest warrant on Wednesday.

Police say they learned around 11:30 a.m. that 43-year-old Jonathan Dilley may be at an address in South Bend. They later found a 2009, which Dilley was believed to be driving, in a parking lot in the 1400 block of S. Olive Street.

Dilley was not in the Kia at the time it was located, but he eventually returned and was safely taken into custody. He was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail for the active arrest warrant.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.