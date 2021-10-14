School City of Mishawaka easing mask mandate

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School City of Mishawaka says it’s seeing a decline in COVID cases, and fewer students are in quarantine. Now, the school board is modifying its Roadmap to Recovery Plan.

The school board approved a slight change to their policy at a meeting Wednesday night.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, they approved to ease up on mask wearing during school performances.

Superintendent Wayne Barker says they’ve been listening to parents’ input.

“I think it’s the right thing to do. We are doing that in other areas such as PE, Physical Education, or athletics outside.”

“We’ve considered that, on how we could make that change. Based upon their feedback and based upon looking at our overall plan and where we are with numbers, we just felt like it was something we could do at this time.”

Back in August, the school board changed its mask policy from ‘optional’ to ‘mandatory.’ The news didn’t sit well with some parents.

“I think that week we were somewhere in the high 600′s of students who were quarantined,” Barker says. “We had 81 positive tests that week. We had to do something. We were not going to be able to maintain staying in school.”

Barker says their mandate has been effective.

“We are very pleased. Our numbers have been drastically cut. We are somewhere probably around 20% of what we were seeing back when we made that decision.”

“We may not be able to always agree on what the right outcomes should be or the right choices, but I think we can look at what we have done and know that it’s been effective.”

