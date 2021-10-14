Natural gas market prices to cause potentially higher winter heating bills compared to last year

(WNDU) - Your winter heating bill could be a lot more this year compared to last year.

That’s due to the current market price for natural gas, which is about 92 percent higher than it was last year.

According to NIPSCO, you could expect to pay over $500 in the next five months. That’s about a $34 increase to your monthly bill.

NIPSCO does offer assistance programs and budget plans. If you have any questions, you can visit nipsco.com/assistance or call NIPSCO’s customer service at 1 (800) 464-7726.

