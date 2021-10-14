Advertisement

Indiana AG files lawsuit against company alleged to have aided robocallers from Southeast Asia

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - How often do you reach to pick up your phone just to find out it’s a robocall?

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says a company in the Hoosier State is to blame for many of the ‘phony calls’, and he’s taking them to court.

He’s filing a lawsuit against Startel Communication LLC in Evansville.

He says they acted as a gateway for robocallers from India, Singapore, and the Philippines leading to nearly five million unwanted calls to Hoosiers.

The lawsuit alleges that Startel, as well as two other companies in California, committed millions of violations of federal and Indiana law, with potential fines in the billions.

Of the Hoosiers who were called, more than 780,000 of them were on the federal Do Not Call Registry and over 605,000 were on the Indiana Do Not Call list.

