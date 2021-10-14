Advertisement

GoFundMe set up for 15-year-old shooting victim

Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together.
Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -St. Joe High School has set up a GoFundMe to help a 15-year-old shot last week on South Bend’s northwest side.

The community also came together to pray for Tyler Brown’s recovery over the weekend.

Proceeds from the page will be given directly to Tyler’s family for medical expenses. In the meantime his family, friends and schoolmates continue to pray for his recovery.

You can click here to find the link to the fundraising page.

