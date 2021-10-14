GoFundMe set up for 15-year-old shooting victim

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -St. Joe High School has set up a GoFundMe to help a 15-year-old shot last week on South Bend’s northwest side.

The community also came together to pray for Tyler Brown’s recovery over the weekend.

Proceeds from the page will be given directly to Tyler’s family for medical expenses. In the meantime his family, friends and schoolmates continue to pray for his recovery.

