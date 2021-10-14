First Alert Forecast: Periods of Rain Through the End of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder during the morning with another chance for a few heavier pockets of rain during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, cloudy and the chance for scattered showers. A bit breezy at times with highs in the lower 70s. High of 72.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers stick around under cloudy skies. Temperatures don’t fall too much. Staying cooler, into the upper 50s. Low of 57.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers during the morning and early afternoon with periods of rain likely. The heaviest of the rain will be more likely the farther to the South and East you are located in Michiana. This is due to the placement of the front. Either way periods of rain are likely. High of 67.

SATURDAY: A few lingering showers into the morning hours as we begin the weekend damp and with some clouds. That quickly changes as the shower chances lessen. Clouds clearing by the second half of the day as the sunshine breaks out. Highs remaining very chilly, only into the upper 50s. High of 58.

LONG RANGE: Staying sunny and cooler through the end of the weekend and into the middle of next week. A few shower chances return during the second half of next week. Temperatures staying very seasonal for much of the period. We could see highs in the 50s return by the latter half of next week. Fall-lie weather is on the way!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, October 13th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 77

Wednesday’s Low: 51

Precipitation: 0.09″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.