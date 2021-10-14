Drier Weekend Coming...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOUCH OF FALL THIS WEEKEND... I say a “touch” because we are NOT expecting anything that would be considered cold. In fact, that 63 degrees on Sunday is about normal for this time of the year. Milder temperatures return early next week with lots of sunshine. Before and after this stretch of nice weather, we’ll have chances for showers late this week and again late next week...

Tonight: Cloudy and cooler with occasional showers. Low: 55, Wind: Var 3-6

Friday: Cloudy with an occasional shower, and maybe a rumble of thunder in spots. High: 67, Wind: N 6-12

Friday night: Areas of showers through 3am or so, then becoming drier and cooler. Low: 49

Saturday: I can’t rule out a morning shower in spots, otherwise partly sunny, crisp and cool. High: 58

