Advertisement

Drier Weekend Coming...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOUCH OF FALL THIS WEEKEND... I say a “touch” because we are NOT expecting anything that would be considered cold. In fact, that 63 degrees on Sunday is about normal for this time of the year. Milder temperatures return early next week with lots of sunshine. Before and after this stretch of nice weather, we’ll have chances for showers late this week and again late next week...

Tonight: Cloudy and cooler with occasional showers. Low: 55, Wind: Var 3-6

Friday: Cloudy with an occasional shower, and maybe a rumble of thunder in spots. High: 67, Wind: N 6-12

Friday night: Areas of showers through 3am or so, then becoming drier and cooler. Low: 49

Saturday: I can’t rule out a morning shower in spots, otherwise partly sunny, crisp and cool. High: 58

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide is investigating after a female was shot in the head in South Bend Wednesday...
19-year-old killed in South Bend shooting
A young woman is fighting for her life after being severely injured in a hit & run early Monday...
Young woman badly injured in hit & run in South Bend Monday
Morgan is charged with murder in death of 4 year old son Judah.
Father charged in death of 4-year-old son in LaPorte County
It happened in the 1300 block of N. Kaley around 3 Wednesday morning.
Two girls expected to be OK after being shot in South Bend
26-year-old Mary Yoder is being detained on a 48-hour hold that started Tuesday while...
Mother of 4-year-old found dead in LaPorte County booked into jail, charged

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: On and off showers before cool, dry air Saturday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Periods of Rain Through the End of the Week
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Clearing out over the Weekend...