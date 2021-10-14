Advertisement

Beast mode activated: Irish bring toughness against Virginia Tech

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football has reached the halfway point of the season and are getting a much deserved break this week with the bye week.

It comes at a good time given how physical the game was with Virginia Tech over the weekend.

That Virginia Tech game came down to the wire and the Irish left everything on the table.

They kind of had to if they wanted to match the intensity the crowd at Lane Stadium brought.

Head coach Brian Kelly said that running back Kyren Williams was in beast mode.

“That’s what I like to do,” Williams said. “I like to talk. That’ what gets me going. So whenever I’m able to get in that locked in zone. I know my opponents are feeling that. They’re vibing off that. You know it’s all around tough and all around football mood. When we’re playing like that. When we have an edge to ourselves.”

While there were some tough hits that even resulted in some targeting ejections, head coach Brian Kelly likes the intensity he saw.

“We want to play more physical, especially on the offensive line,” Kelly said. “Tonight, we did. We played more physical. We were better at the point of attack. There was movement and that’s what has to continue with the assortment of guys we have in the lineup.”

Tight end Mitchell Evans will miss the first half of the USC game since he was ejected for targeting.

Brian Kelly said Evans got caught in no man’s land because it was a mistake by the quarterback.

