Wednesday’s Child: Omario needs a family

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - There’s something special about sports, especially when a kid can spot their parents sitting in the stands.

Omario is worth cheering for. He’s a Michigan teenager featured in a video from Grant Me Hope.

“I play a lot of sports,” said the 16-year-old. “Football, basketball, tennis, volleyball.”

He’s a natural athlete who has his eyes on the pros.

“I want to actually go to the NBA, but if that don’t work, I really haven’t established what I wanted to do,” said Omario. “And the college I wanna go to is Michigan State.”

He’s a good student whose favorite subject is math. When he’s not too busy he likes to ride BMX. A friend got him into riding.

“He also was a BMX-er and I tried it for the first time and I got first place my first time. He helped me build this bike. It was a Mongoose,” said Omario. “I got a new frame for it and I spent like, $600 on it and then someone stole it.”

Omario is eager to meet a new family that will let him stay connected with his biological siblings.

“I want a mom, but a mom and dad would be cool,” said Omario. “I would like a family that will let me stay in contact with a lot of my younger siblings and older siblings.”

Omario has been waiting for a new family for over two years. If you would like to learn more about Omario, click here for the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

