Two girls expected to be OK after being shot in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The The South Bend Police Shooting Response Team is investigating a report of shots fired.

It happened in the 1300 block of N. Kaley around 3 Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they located two girls who had been struck. Both were taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

