Advertisement

Therapy dogs spread positivity at Lakeland Schools

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - When students arrive to Lakeland Community Schools in LaGrange, Indiana, they’re greeted by a specially trained therapy dog named Ember.

There with her is Superintendent Dr. Greg Bailey.

“She comes to school with me. I take her, we do bus duty together. We will walk the hallways. We will be in between passing periods and just let the kids interact with her,” Dr. Bailey says.

And while most students are glad to see their superintendent in the halls, “If I was just standing in the hallway by myself, students wouldn’t give me the time of day.”

Bailey says it is Ember who they really want to see.

“They will talk to me to get to her or to get to my other dog Sage. Verily, there is a line of kids waiting to pet her as they come into the building. Multiple students have told me the best part of their day is when they get to pet either Sage or Ember,” Bailey says.

Like most dogs, Ember enjoys the attention. However, Bailey says there is nothing Ember enjoys more than being by your side.

“The girls, Ember & Sage, are good for the kids and that’s the reason why we are here as educators is to do what’s best for the students. If seeing one of the girls helps the students having a bad day, then they’ve done their job,” Bailey says.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young woman is fighting for her life after being severely injured in a hit & run early Monday...
Young woman badly injured in hit & run in South Bend Monday
Morgan is charged with murder in death of 4 year old son Judah.
Father charged in death of 4-year-old son in LaPorte County
Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a domestic incident in South Bend Monday...
Shooting investigation in South Bend Monday
It happened in the 1300 block of N. Kaley around 3 Wednesday morning.
Two girls expected to be OK after being shot in South Bend
Family members are in mourning after a young child is found dead Monday in LaPorte County.
UPDATE: Family members devastated by child’s death in LaPorte County

Latest News

South Bend’s largest employer has plans to get even larger.
Plans for expansion at Memorial Hospital
Grissom middle school suspends students after discovering hit list
Grissom middle school suspends students after discovering hit list
Principal Jean Milfort issued this letter to Grissom Middle School parents the same day they...
Grissom Middle School students suspended over ‘hit list’ naming other students
Nerve reconstruction gives one patient his confidence back after tumor removal.
Medical Moment: Nerve reconstruction