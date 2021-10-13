Therapy dogs spread positivity at Lakeland Schools

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - When students arrive to Lakeland Community Schools in LaGrange, Indiana, they’re greeted by a specially trained therapy dog named Ember.

There with her is Superintendent Dr. Greg Bailey.

“She comes to school with me. I take her, we do bus duty together. We will walk the hallways. We will be in between passing periods and just let the kids interact with her,” Dr. Bailey says.

And while most students are glad to see their superintendent in the halls, “If I was just standing in the hallway by myself, students wouldn’t give me the time of day.”

Bailey says it is Ember who they really want to see.

“They will talk to me to get to her or to get to my other dog Sage. Verily, there is a line of kids waiting to pet her as they come into the building. Multiple students have told me the best part of their day is when they get to pet either Sage or Ember,” Bailey says.

Like most dogs, Ember enjoys the attention. However, Bailey says there is nothing Ember enjoys more than being by your side.

“The girls, Ember & Sage, are good for the kids and that’s the reason why we are here as educators is to do what’s best for the students. If seeing one of the girls helps the students having a bad day, then they’ve done their job,” Bailey says.

