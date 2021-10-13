Advertisement

St. Joseph County Police searching for missing man with down syndrome

Daniel Ratkiewicz, who police say is likely not clothed, has been missing since 8:00 a.m....
Daniel Ratkiewicz, who police say is likely not clothed, has been missing since 8:00 a.m. Wednesday from a location near State Road 2 and Sonora Avenue.(St. Joseph County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Police are searching for a missing 23-year-old man with down syndrome.

Daniel Ratkiewicz, who police say is likely not clothed, has been missing since 8:00 a.m. Wednesday from a location near State Road 2 and Sonora Avenue. Sonora Avenue is approximately one mile west of the U.S. 20/31 Bypass off State Road 2.

If you have any information on Daniel’s location, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young woman is fighting for her life after being severely injured in a hit & run early Monday...
Young woman badly injured in hit & run in South Bend Monday
Morgan is charged with murder in death of 4 year old son Judah.
Father charged in death of 4 year old son in Laporte County
Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a domestic incident in South Bend Monday...
Shooting investigation in South Bend Monday
Family members are in mourning after a young child is found dead Monday in LaPorte County.
UPDATE: Family members devastated by child’s death in LaPorte County
A zoning change, needed to build a $120-million solar farm in Elkhart County, was unanimously...
Elkhart County solar farm zoning change denied

Latest News

26-year-old Mary Yoder is being detained on a 48-hour hold that started Tuesday while...
Mother of 4-year-old murder victim booked into jail
Protective Services is a program that gives a voice to the voiceless and provides support to...
The impact of LOGAN Protective Services
Two female juveniles expected to be OK after being shot in South Bend
Ribbon cutting, facility expansion for Niles-Buchanan YMCA
Ribbon cutting, facility expansion for Niles-Buchanan YMCA