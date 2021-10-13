St. Joseph County Police searching for missing man with down syndrome

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Police are searching for a missing 23-year-old man with down syndrome.

Daniel Ratkiewicz, who police say is likely not clothed, has been missing since 8:00 a.m. Wednesday from a location near State Road 2 and Sonora Avenue. Sonora Avenue is approximately one mile west of the U.S. 20/31 Bypass off State Road 2.

If you have any information on Daniel’s location, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.

