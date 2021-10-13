South Bend Medical Foundation needs blood donors immediately

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation continues to struggle to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients.

Therefore, blood donors are needed immediately. Donations can be made at their South Bend Donor Center located at 530 N. Lafayette Boulevard or at their Mishawka Donor Center located at 118 W. Edison Road.

All types of blood are needed, as there is currently a blood shortage across the country.

As donations are dropping, the demand for blood remains strong. And it’s something that is really worrisome for officials.

“Normally, we can reach out to partners across the country and say we need some blood,” says Mary Ankrapp, blood donor recruitment supervisor for the South Bend Medical Foundation. “And they can help us out during that time. And it’s the same thing for us to help others out when they are in need. We reached out, and no one had anything to give because they are in the same situation. They’re low.”

Donors will receive a choice of either a Martin’s Super Market or Mimmo’s Pizza gift card. To schedule an appointment, call 574-234-1157 or visit www.GiveBloodNow.com.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.