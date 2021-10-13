Sign up now to help collect Toys for Tots

(WNDU) - The holiday season is almost upon us, and that means the Marine’s Toys for Tots program is looking for organizations to help collect toys.

If you’d like to collect toys, you can apply at south-bend-in.toysfortots.org.

Open the “Get Involved/Volunteer” dropdown and click on the link to “become a toy drop site.” Complete the application and the Marines will take it from there. They hope to be placing drop boxes throughout the community right away.

Thank you for supporting Toys for Tots!

