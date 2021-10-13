Advertisement

Mother of 4-year-old murder victim booked into jail

26-year-old Mary Yoder is being detained on a 48-hour hold that started Tuesday while investigators look to see if there is probable cause for an arrest in the death of her son, Judah Morgan.(LaPorte County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The mother of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead inside a home in rural Union Township earlier this week has been booked into the LaPorte County Jail.

26-year-old Mary Yoder is being detained on a 48-hour hold that started Tuesday while investigators look to see if there is probable cause for an arrest in the death of her son, Judah Morgan.

Judah’s father, 28-year-old Alan Morgan, has been charged with murder and multiple felony counts of neglect of a dependent. He was taken into custody on Monday and he remains housed at the LaPorte County Jail without the possibility of bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

