Mother of 4-year-old murder victim booked into jail

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The mother of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead inside a home in rural Union Township earlier this week has been booked into the LaPorte County Jail.

26-year-old Mary Yoder is being detained on a 48-hour hold that started Tuesday while investigators look to see if there is probable cause for an arrest in the death of her son, Judah Morgan.

Judah’s father, 28-year-old Alan Morgan, has been charged with murder and multiple felony counts of neglect of a dependent. He was taken into custody on Monday and he remains housed at the LaPorte County Jail without the possibility of bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.