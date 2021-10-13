Advertisement

Medical Moment: Nerve reconstruction

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Music plays a big part in Chris and Trust Stovah’s lives.

“I like music,” says Chris. “That’s where we met in the first place -- in a local church.”

But the music stopped when a fast-growing benign tumor on Chris’s jaw made it hard for him to sing.

“That teeth of that region, I couldn’t use to eat. It comes with severe pain.”

The tumor even made Chris limit his time outside the house.

“He can’t go to places without anybody asking him, ‘What’s going on with you here? What happened to you here?’” says his wife, Trust.

Surgeons removed the tumor from Chris’ jaw, but to do so they also had to remove a nerve, which meant Chris would lose sensation in a portion of his face and have difficulty eating or smiling. But thankfully, Dr. James Melville -- an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with the University of Texas Health Science Center -- had a solution to make sure that didn’t happen.

“What we call a micro vascular free flap, we brought that up and then connect, did the micro-vascular in the neck and then repaired his nerve at the same time,” says Melville. “So that surgery is pretty extensive.”

During a 12-hour surgery, Dr. Melville removed the tumor and rebuilt Chris’s jaw. Then, he reconstructed Chris’s alveolar nerve using Avance Nerve Graft to restore sensation to Chris’s jaw and mouth.

Recovery from the surgery is typically around 12 months. Chris got complete sensation back in his mouth and jaw in about nine months.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young woman is fighting for her life after being severely injured in a hit & run early Monday...
Young woman badly injured in hit & run in South Bend Monday
Morgan is charged with murder in death of 4 year old son Judah.
Father charged in death of 4-year-old son in LaPorte County
Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a domestic incident in South Bend Monday...
Shooting investigation in South Bend Monday
It happened in the 1300 block of N. Kaley around 3 Wednesday morning.
Two girls expected to be OK after being shot in South Bend
Family members are in mourning after a young child is found dead Monday in LaPorte County.
UPDATE: Family members devastated by child’s death in LaPorte County

Latest News

Principal Jean Milfort issued this letter to Grissom Middle School parents the same day they...
Grissom Middle School students suspended over ‘hit list’ naming other students
Nerve reconstruction gives one patient his confidence back after tumor removal.
Medical Moment: Nerve reconstruction
Senior Trooper Patrick O’Keefe has been a member of the National Guard for 15 years.
Indiana State Police trooper returns from military deployment
A therapy dog is spreading positivity at Lakeland Schools.
What's good: Lakeland therapy dogs