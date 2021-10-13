Advertisement

Indiana State Police trooper returns from military deployment

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WNDU) - An Indiana State Trooper is home from an 18-month deployment with the Army National Guard.

Senior Trooper Patrick O’Keefe has been a member of the National Guard for 15 years. Last year, O’Keefe served as captain of an assault helicopter company, supporting combat and operations in Iraq and Syria.

He spent 9 months overseas and 9 months stateside. He’s now back on road patrol duties in Elkhart County.

