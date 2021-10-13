Advertisement

The impact of LOGAN Protective Services

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The LOGAN Center makes a huge impact in our community, but there’s a program they offer we don’t often hear about.

Protective Services is a program that gives a voice to the voiceless and provides support to those who have no one else to help them.

The program helps clients with things like shopping, laundry, paying bills and anything else they may need help with.

“We can help people through our advocacy and guardianship,” said Matt Costello, director of Protective Services. “We can help people get the medical care they need and residential programing, manage their money.”

Michelle, a Protective Services client, said she got connected with LOGAN in 1995.

“They took guardianship over me because of my brother and my dad, which it was a bad situation,” said Michelle. “I wouldn’t have been here today. I would’ve been probably dead at this point. But LOGAN stepped in.”

Protective Services is almost entirely funded through grants and donations, so they rely on help from the community in order to continue serving.

To donate or to learn more, visit theheartoflogan.org

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young woman is fighting for her life after being severely injured in a hit & run early Monday...
Young woman badly injured in hit & run in South Bend Monday
Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a domestic incident in South Bend Monday...
Shooting investigation in South Bend Monday
Morgan is charged with murder in death of 4 year old son Judah.
Father charged in death of 4 year old son in Laporte County
Family members are in mourning after a young child is found dead Monday in LaPorte County.
UPDATE: Family members devastated by child’s death in LaPorte County
A zoning change, needed to build a $120-million solar farm in Elkhart County, was unanimously...
Elkhart County solar farm zoning change denied

Latest News

Two female juveniles expected to be OK after being shot in South Bend
Ribbon cutting, facility expansion for Niles-Buchanan YMCA
Ribbon cutting, facility expansion for Niles-Buchanan YMCA
Morgan is charged with murder in death of 4 year old son Judah.
Father charged in death of 4 year old son in Laporte County
Pat Sobchak said a group of SBPD officers helped her when she got a flat tire.
Woman battling cancer thanks SBPD officers