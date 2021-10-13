The impact of LOGAN Protective Services

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The LOGAN Center makes a huge impact in our community, but there’s a program they offer we don’t often hear about.

Protective Services is a program that gives a voice to the voiceless and provides support to those who have no one else to help them.

The program helps clients with things like shopping, laundry, paying bills and anything else they may need help with.

“We can help people through our advocacy and guardianship,” said Matt Costello, director of Protective Services. “We can help people get the medical care they need and residential programing, manage their money.”

Michelle, a Protective Services client, said she got connected with LOGAN in 1995.

“They took guardianship over me because of my brother and my dad, which it was a bad situation,” said Michelle. “I wouldn’t have been here today. I would’ve been probably dead at this point. But LOGAN stepped in.”

Protective Services is almost entirely funded through grants and donations, so they rely on help from the community in order to continue serving.

To donate or to learn more, visit theheartoflogan.org

