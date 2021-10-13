Advertisement

‘Hall of Villains Haunted House’ returns to Elkhart Oct. 22-23

It costs $9 for ages 10+ and $6 for ages 3-9.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Hall of Heroes Super Hero Museum in Elkhart is once again hosting the “Hall of Villains Haunted House.”

According to the event’s Facebook page, kids get to choose whether they want to be a hero or a villain. The heroes will attempt to hunt down all the villains, while the villains will look to take over the museum. There will also be candy and comics!

The event is taking place Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. It costs $9 for ages 10+ and $6 for ages 3-9.

Organizers are encouraging social distancing and masks for everyone. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the museum.

The museum is located at 1915 Cassopolis Street.

