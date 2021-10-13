First Alert Forecast: Dense Morning Fog, Showers Return by Evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Patchy dense fog to begin the morning. A dense fog advisory remains in effect for much of Michiana through 9am. Drive safe and give yourself some extra time! Mostly sunny skies for much of the day with highs reaching into the middle 70s. Clouds increase later in the afternoon ahead of more chances for rain by evening. High of 72.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase with showers and a few rumbles of thunder becoming likely across Michiana. Showers possible into the morning as a cold front crosses the region. Low of 63.

THURSDAY: Rain likely during the morning with scattered showers continuing through the rest of the day. Cloudy skies. High of 72.

FRIDAY: Periods of rain throughout the day. Some of which could be heavy and may include some thunder. Rainfall could reach over a half inch across parts of the area. Rain continues through the evening with lingering showers overnight. High of 70.

LONG RANGE: The weekend begins with some showers in the early morning on Saturday. After the showers move out the clouds clear and the sunshine returns in full. Temperatures stay very cool. Highs on Saturday only top out in the upper 50s. Then we remain in the 60s during the second half of the weekend and into next week with sunshine and high pressure dominating the region. Rain chances return by the second half of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, October 12th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 66

Tuesday’s Low: 55

Precipitation: 0.02″

