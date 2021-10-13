Advertisement

Father charged in death of 4 year old son in Laporte County

Morgan is charged with murder in death of 4 year old son Judah.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 28-year-old Alan Morgan is being charged with murder and multiple felony counts of neglect of a dependent following the death of his 4-year-old son, Judah.

Deputies found a child dead inside a home in the 3100 east block of CR 875 South in rural Union Township early Monday morning.

According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, the death of Judah was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was conducted Tuesday.

Later in the day, detectives presented probable cause to La Porte County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julianne Havens and later to La Porte County Circuit Court from the findings of their investigation.

As a result, MORGAN has been charged with the following offenses:

  • Count I - Murder, L1 Felony
  • Count II - Neglect of a Dependent, L5 Felony
  • Count III - Neglect of a Dependent, L5 Felony
  • Count IV - Neglect of a Dependent, L6 Felony
  • Count V - Neglect of a Dependent, L6 Felony
  • Count VI- Neglect of a Dependent, L6 Felony
  • Count VII- Cruelty to an Animal, A-Misdemeanor

Morgan remains housed at the La Porte County Jail without the possibility of bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

