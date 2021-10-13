Clearing out over the Weekend...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WET REST OF THE WEEK... Showers will quickly end this evening, but we have at least a couple more rounds of showers (and maybe thunder) before the weekend. The best chances are Thursday midday and afternoon, and Friday afternoon and night. A touch of fall on Saturday, but lots of sunshine Saturday afternoon through the middle of next week will warm things back close to 70 by Tuesday...

Tonight: Showers quickly end early in the evening, then variably cloudy with a shower in spots overnight. Low: 65, Wind: S 7-14

Thursday: Variably cloudy and mild...showers/T’showers in many areas. High: 72, Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday night: Cloudy with a chance of a shower. Low: 57

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance for showers, and maybe a rumble of thunder. High: 67

