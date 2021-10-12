Thousands of Michiana residents still without power after storms

(WNDU) - Storms last night brought in some heavy winds and rain causing some damage around Michiana.

And right now, thousands of residents are still without power.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana Michigan Power says over 2,700 customers are still affected. The company says the South Bend and Buchanan areas are the hardest hit, followed by Elkhart, Three Rivers, and Benton Harbor.

I&M says power will be back on by 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

