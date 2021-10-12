South Bend Common Council votes yes on “historic” investment in city

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With seven council members voting yes tonight, the bill to make a “historic” investment into the city of South Bend has passed.

This investment will go towards infrastructure, affordable housing, community resources, and public safety in the city.

“The 2022 budget is really the most exciting budget that we’ve had in a number of years,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, more than $25 million will go towards repairing, rebuilding, and re-imagining the city of South Bend.

“It is just endless opportunities for us to continue to grow South Bend, one step at a time, one block at a time. And I’m just great to be a part of that,” said Sharon McBride, 3rd District Council Member.

“If it can happen here on the Southeast side of South Bend it can happen anywhere when we come together and unify ourselves as a city with a heart to make a difference,” said Pastor Rickardo Taylor.

However, with much of the focus on the Southeast side, many critics have questioned the budget, saying it does not provide enough investment for the city’s West side.

Despite the bill passing tonight, some council members were not in favor of it.

“I think it is a great idea. I think the bar has been set really low and the culture in South Bend has to begin to change and this is not measuring up,” said Henry Davis Jr., 2nd District City Council Member.

Councilman Henry Davis Jr. sent out a statement after the vote tonight saying that-

“The actions of this council... have shown me that people of color and poor folk do not have any value in South Bend. The proof is in the budget. We are clearly invisible to this local government.”

Adding that he is ashamed of the decision.

Many promises have been made about how the budget will be distributed, and we will continue to keep up with this plan and give you updates as they come.

