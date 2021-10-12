Advertisement

Missing Elkhart teen still being sought

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 17-year-old Madyson Vitou...
According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 17-year-old Madyson Vitou has been missing since January 3, 2021.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenage girl who has been missing out of Elkhart since the beginning of the year is still being sought.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 17-year-old Madyson Vitou has been missing since January 3, 2021. Upon the time she was reported missing, Madyson was 5′6″ and weighed 135 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials believe Madyson could still be in the local Elkhart area. It is also possible that Madyson could be in Goshen, Indianapolis or Bristol. She also has ties in Lexington, Kentucky.

Anyone with information on Madyson or her whereabouts is asked to call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 1-574-533-4151 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

