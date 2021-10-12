Lakeshore Public Schools requiring face masks again

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Students at Lakeshore Public Schools are once again required to wear masks.

The requirement comes after the number of students having to quarantine jumped from about two per day to 11 after the Berrien County Health Department rescinded its mask mandate.

According to our reporter partners at The Herald-Palladium, there are exemptions to the mandate. People with medical reasons can get a note from their doctor. Students and staff also don’t need to wear a mask while drinking or eating, during athletic events, or while attending school board meetings.

The mandate went into effect Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.