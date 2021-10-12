Advertisement

Lakeshore Public Schools requiring face masks again

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Students at Lakeshore Public Schools are once again required to wear masks.

The requirement comes after the number of students having to quarantine jumped from about two per day to 11 after the Berrien County Health Department rescinded its mask mandate.

According to our reporter partners at The Herald-Palladium, there are exemptions to the mandate. People with medical reasons can get a note from their doctor. Students and staff also don’t need to wear a mask while drinking or eating, during athletic events, or while attending school board meetings.

The mandate went into effect Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members are in mourning after a young child is found dead Monday in LaPorte County.
UPDATE: Family members devastated by child’s death in LaPorte County
Witnesses tell police a truck was moving at high speeds across parking lots in the area before...
Vehicle crashes into KFC restaurant in South Bend
Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a domestic incident in South Bend Monday...
Shooting investigation in South Bend Monday
At least one person is sent to a hospital after a vehicle crashes into a tree.
At least one person sent to hospital in single-vehicle crash
Xeniyah Sanders was last seen Monday morning around 5:35 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after 7-month-old baby from Merrillville found safe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Joshua, Bekah and Caleb Liechty with the band “Girl Named Tom” won the battle last night and...
‘Girl Named Tom’ advances to next round on ‘The Voice’
The goal is to help make the area more attractive and to help revitalize certain neighborhoods.
City of South Bend finalizes passage of $25 million budget
I&M says power will be back on by 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Thousands of Michiana residents still without power after storms