Healthy Families & Futures: New eating disorder treatment center in Plymouth

By Lauren Moss
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - In tonight’s “Healthy Families & Futures” segment, we’re talking about a subject that isn’t easy to discuss but affects one in every ten people.

Eating disorders have the second-highest death rate among mental health conditions behind an opioid addiction.

Farrington Specialty Centers out of Fort Wayne is expanding its services by opening a new eating disorder treatment center in Plymouth. Today, we got an inside look at the facility off Miller Drive.

Experts say the sooner someone receives the level of specialized treatment needed, the better the outcome will be.

“Eating disorders take a life every 62 minutes,” says Chief Operating Outcomes Officer Shellie Cattell. “We don’t talk enough about it. We don’t educate enough. There’s not enough awareness that it’s just really important that we begin to help people that are suffering with this.”

So how do you know if someone you love needs help? Keep an eye out for these warning signs:

  • Rigid thinking about food, weight, exercise
  • Changes in eating pattern
  • Dramatic changes in weight
  • Dizziness

For more information, call Farrington Specialty Centers at 260-358-7180.

