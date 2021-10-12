Advertisement

‘Girl Named Tom’ advances to next round on ‘The Voice’

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Three South Bend siblings are stealing the spotlight on one of the country’s biggest stages: NBC’S “The Voice.”

Joshua, Bekah and Caleb Liechty with the band “Girl Named Tom” won the battle last night and will advance to the next round. The three emerging stars are on Team Kelly.

To watch them, you can tune into “The Voice” right here on WNDU Monday and Tuesdays.

